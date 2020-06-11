Markets
ALL.PRH

Allstate's Preferred Stock, Series H Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of Allstate Corp's 5.10% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: ALL.PRH) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.275), with shares changing hands as low as $25.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.63% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ALL.PRH was trading at a 3.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 2.36% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ALL.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Allstate Corp's 5.10% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H:

ALL.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Allstate Corp's 5.10% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: ALL.PRH) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALL) are off about 5.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALL.PRH ALL

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular