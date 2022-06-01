Allstate's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Allstate Corp's Depositary Shares represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: ALL.PRG) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $25.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.71% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ALL.PRG was trading at a 2.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.72% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ALL.PRG shares, versus ALL:

Below is a dividend history chart for ALL.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Allstate Corp's Depositary Shares represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G:

In Wednesday trading, Allstate Corp's Depositary Shares represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: ALL.PRG) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALL) are off about 1.2%.

