Allstate's (ALL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

The Allstate Corporation’s ALL fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $5.87 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.7% and also increased 87.5% year over year, led by growth in revenues.

Further, revenues of $11.3 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and also improved 5.3% year over year, reflecting a strong performance-based investment income

Total expenses declined 5.8% year over year to $8.7 billion, mainly due to lower claims.

Total policies in force as of Dec 31, 2020 were 175.9 million, up 20.5% year over year.

Net investment income of $1.19 million grew 73% year over year.

The company incurred $424 million of catastrophe losses, up 43.7% year over year.

The Allstate Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Allstate Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Allstate Corporation Quote

Solid Segmental Performances

Property-Liability insurance premiums of $8.61 billion decreased 1.5% year over year due to lower premium written in Allstate brand auto and Encompass, partly offset by premium growth in Allstate Brand Homeowners subsegment. The segment’s underwriting income of $1.42 billion was up 42% year over year.

Protection Service Business (which was earlier known as Service business) revenues of $518 million were up 19.4% year over year owing to higher contributions from Protection Plans, Dealer Services and Allstate Identity Protection, partly offset by a decline in revenues from Roadside Services and Arity business.

Allstate Life, Benefits and Annuities’ total premium and contract charges were $603 million, down 3.8% year over year due to lower contributions from Allstate Life and Benefits businesses.

Capital Position (as of Dec 31, 2020)

Total shareholders’ equity was $30.2 billion, up 16.1% from the level as of Dec 31, 2019.

Total assets were $126 billion, up 5% from the level on Dec 31, 2019.

Adjusted return-on-equity of 19.8% was up 290 basis points year over year.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players

Allstate carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other stocks in the insurance space, namely Aflac Inc. AFL, Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG and MetLife Inc. MET surpassed on fourth-quarter earnings by 2.88%, 3.5% and 32.68%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Free Stock Analysis Report



MetLife, Inc. (MET): Get Free Report



Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.