Allstate (XTRA:ALS) Price Target Increased by 62.13% to 203.62

The average one-year price target for Allstate (XTRA:ALS) has been revised to 203,62 € / share. This is an increase of 62.13% from the prior estimate of 125,59 € dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 170,93 € to a high of 246,80 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.21% from the latest reported closing price of 183,10 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALS is 0.29%, an increase of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 244,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,591K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,710K shares , representing an increase of 24.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALS by 19.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,517K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,380K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALS by 11.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,517K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,364K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALS by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,715K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,635K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALS by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,597K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,588K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALS by 11.83% over the last quarter.

