Allstate a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ALL)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Allstate Corp is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.19% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $8,728,841 worth of ALL shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Allstate Corp is $4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/09/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ALL, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
ALL operates in the Insurance Brokers sector, among companies like Progressive Corp. (PGR), and Chubb Ltd (CB).
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: PHVS Videos
CVRR Options Chain
UEC Historical Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.