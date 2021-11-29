Markets
Allstate To Sell Northbrook Campus For About $232 Mln

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp. (ALL) said that it agreed to sell the property making up the majority of its campus in Northbrook, Illinois, to Dermody Properties for about $232 million. The sale is expected to close in 2022.

Allstate noted that it is selling the property as employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home. The company plans to keep a significant presence in the Chicago area, including its existing office space in downtown Chicago.

