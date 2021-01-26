Allstate to sell life insurance company to Blackstone for $2.8 bln

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Allstate Corporation ALL.N said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its life insurance company to entities managed by buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc BX.N for $2.8 billion.

Allstate Life Insurance Company (ALIC) holds about 80% or $23 billion of Allstate's life and annuity reserves and reported a net loss of $23 million for the first nine months of 2020, the insurer said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.