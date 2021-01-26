US Markets
ALL

Allstate to sell life insurance company to Blackstone for $2.8 bln

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Allstate Corporation said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its life insurance company to entities managed by buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc for $2.8 billion.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Allstate Corporation ALL.N said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its life insurance company to entities managed by buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc BX.N for $2.8 billion.

Allstate Life Insurance Company (ALIC) holds about 80% or $23 billion of Allstate's life and annuity reserves and reported a net loss of $23 million for the first nine months of 2020, the insurer said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALL BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular