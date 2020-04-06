Allstate to return $600 mln in auto premiums to customers as pandemic cuts driving

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer Allstate Corp ALL.N said on Monday that it would return more than $600 million in auto insurance premiums to customers as many Americans stay home and drive less due to "shelter-in-place" orders to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Most customers will receive a "payback" of 15% of their monthly premium in April and May, the company said.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

