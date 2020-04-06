US Markets
Allstate to return $600 mln in auto premiums to customers as pandemic cuts driving

Suzanne Barlyn
U.S. insurer Allstate Corp said on Monday that it would return more than $600 million in auto insurance premiums to customers as many Americans stay home and drive less due to "shelter-in-place" orders to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Most customers will receive a "payback" of 15% of their monthly premium in April and May, the company said.

