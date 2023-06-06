Allstate Stops Selling Homeowners Insurance In California. Here’s What Residents Can Do

Allstate Corp. is no longer issuing new homeowners insurance policies in California. Fellow insurance giant State Farm announced a similar decision last month, citing wildfire risks and skyrocketing construction costs.

Allstate quietly put new property coverage in California on pause last year. It indicated that the pause would become permanent in a notice recently sent to the California Department of Insurance, according to numerous media reports. Would-be customers who enter a California ZIP code on Allstate’s website get a message saying the company does not offer property insurance there.

Just days before the Allstate news broke, State Farm General Insurance Co. announced that it would no longer issue new property insurance policies in the state, effective May 27, 2023.

State Farm said in a May 26 press release that its withdrawal was “due to historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market.”

As of 2021, according to the California Department of Insurance, Allstate had nearly $4.4 billion in written property and casualty premiums in the state, making it the fourth-largest insurer there. State Farm, with more than $7 billion in written premiums, was the largest property insurer there at the time.

California has become an increasingly expensive state for property insurance carriers. Soaring inflation has driven up the cost of rebuilding damaged homes, while the risk of wildfire remains high.

In 2022, California had 7,490 wildfires, which collectively destroyed 362,455 acres and killed nine people, according to Cal Fire, the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. As of early June 2023, the state has experienced 985 fires that have burned more than 1,000 acres.

What California Residents Can Do To Find Homeowners Insurance Coverage

If you are insured by a carrier that has announced it’s leaving your state, you should have some time to shop for a provider. An insurance company cannot drop your home insurance coverage mid-term except in cases where you haven’t paid your premiums or you committed fraud.

California recently enacted a consumer protection law that will shield some homeowners temporarily. After a wildfire, when the governor declares a state of emergency, residents of ZIP codes near or within the fire zone can retain their homeowners insurance. The law places a moratorium on the cancellation or nonrenewal of those policies for one year after the emergency declaration.

“Announcements such as State Farm’s can create uncertainty and anxiety among consumers looking for homeowners insurance,” the state’s Department of Insurance said on May 30. “While the California Department of Insurance cannot legally control a company’s business decision, we can help Californians navigate their options.”

The state’s insurance regulator also offers residents tips for finding an insurer in their area.

Rates for many companies are expected to rise this year, so even if you’re not being dropped by an insurer, it’s wise to compare home insurance quotes to see if you’re overpaying.

It’s especially important to periodically shop for insurance coverage if you live in a state prone to natural disasters, such as California or hurricane-plagued Florida. Given the risk, insurance companies are more likely to be raising premiums regularly.

