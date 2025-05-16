Allstate Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Northbrook, Illinois-based The Allstate Corporation (ALL) provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. With a market cap of $53.1 billion, Allstate operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other segments.

The P&C insurer has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. ALL stock has soared 23.5% over the past 52 weeks and 6.5% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.5% gains over the past year and a marginal 60 bps uptick in 2025.

Looking closer, Allstate has also outpaced the industry-focused Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s (KBWP) 17.2% surge over the past 52 weeks and 6.1% returns on a YTD basis.

Allstate’s stock prices observed a marginal dip in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q1 results on Apr. 30. Driven by its continued focus on risk and return management, the company observed a notable increase in net investment income. Meanwhile, the company also delivered a solid growth in premium collection, leading to an impressive 7.8% year-over-year surge in total revenues to $16.5 billion. However, the company’s topline growth failed to translate into bottom-line gains, as Allstate incurred a record $3.3 billion gross catastrophe losses, which were partially offset by $1.1 billion reinsurance recoveries. The company’s net income for the quarter dropped 52.4% year-over-year to $566 million, and its adjusted net income declined 30.6% year-over-year to $949 million.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Allstate to report a 2.2% year-over-year decline in adjusted EPS to $17.92. However, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters. Its adjusted EPS of $3.53 for Q1 surpassed the consensus estimates by 56.2%.

Among the 21 analysts covering the ALL stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” two “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, when the stock held 15 “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On May 7, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained an “Outperform” rating on ALL, and raised the price target from $228 to $235.

As of writing, Allstate’s mean price target of $228.06 represents an 11.1% premium to current price levels, while the street-high target of $286 suggests a staggering 39.3% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

