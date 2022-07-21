Allstate Slips 8% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Allstate Corp. (ALL) shares are declining more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend for the last several days. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. On Wednesday, the company has announced estimated catastrophe losses of $356 million for the month of June. For the second quarter, pre-tax catastrophe losses were expected to be $1.11 billion.

Currently, shares are at $112.34, down 8.17 percent from the previous close of $122.34 on a volume of 1,386,423.

