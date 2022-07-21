Markets
ALL

Allstate Slips 8% In Morning Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Allstate Corp. (ALL) shares are declining more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend for the last several days. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. On Wednesday, the company has announced estimated catastrophe losses of $356 million for the month of June. For the second quarter, pre-tax catastrophe losses were expected to be $1.11 billion.

Currently, shares are at $112.34, down 8.17 percent from the previous close of $122.34 on a volume of 1,386,423.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular