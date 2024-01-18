News & Insights

Markets
ALL

Allstate Reports Q4 Catastrophe Losses Of $68 Mln

January 18, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Allstate Corp. (ALL), a property and casualty insurer, Thursday said that its catastrophe losses for the fourth quarter stood at $68 million before tax.

For the month of December, the company said losses were below the $150 million reporting threshold.

Prior year reserve reestimates, excluding catastrophes were totaling $199 million, including around $148 million related to personal auto, including costs for claims in litigation.

In pre-market activity, Allstate shares are trading at $152.56, up 0.01% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.