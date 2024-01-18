Allstate Reports Q4 Catastrophe Losses Of $68 Mln

(RTTNews) - Allstate Corp. (ALL), a property and casualty insurer, Thursday said that its catastrophe losses for the fourth quarter stood at $68 million before tax.

For the month of December, the company said losses were below the $150 million reporting threshold.

Prior year reserve reestimates, excluding catastrophes were totaling $199 million, including around $148 million related to personal auto, including costs for claims in litigation.

In pre-market activity, Allstate shares are trading at $152.56, up 0.01% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.