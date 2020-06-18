Allstate Reports May Catastrophe Loss Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of May of $350 million, pre-tax ($277 million, after-tax). This resulted in estimated catastrophe losses for the months of April and May of $982 million, pre-tax ($776 million, after-tax).

Allstate Corp. said catastrophe losses occurring in May comprised eight events. The company noted that four severe weather events which included rain, wind and hail, primarily impacting Texas and the Midwest, accounted for approximately 80% of May estimated catastrophe losses.

