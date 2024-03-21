Allstate Reports Feb. Catastrophe Losses - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corporation (ALL) reported that estimated catastrophe losses were below the $150 million reporting threshold for February 2024. The company said rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance resulted in a premium impact of 0.1% for the month of February and 1.5% year-to-date.

The Allstate Corporation stated that the implemented rate increases and inflation in insured home replacement costs resulted in a 12.4% increase in homeowners insurance average gross written premium in February 2024 compared to the prior year.

