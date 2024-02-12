Allstate Ramps Up New Auto Insurance Policies In California Following Rate Hike Approval

Allstate has resumed the direct sale of new auto insurance policies in California, after regulators in the state approved a 30% rate increase. The insurance giant last year had requested significant rate hikes in California, New York and New Jersey, citing high costs.

“This auto insurance rate approval allows us to protect more customers as we work with the California Department of Insurance to improve insurance availability,” Allstate said in a statement.

The California rate bump approved in December falls short of the 35% hike the company had requested back in May. But Mario Rizzo, president of property and liability, affirmed during anearnings conference callthat Allstate met its “full rate need” and is comfortable with the rate level.

As of February 7, Rizzo said, Allstate is “writing business in California again across all channels,” including Allstate.com.

The insurer had paused direct sales of new policies to California drivers last year, but Allstate agents continued to offer coverage to drivers in the state, a company spokesman said in an email.

Allstate is the third largest auto insurer in the Golden State, representing 11% of the market. It billed roughly $46 million in premiums in 2022.

Uncertain Future for Auto Policies in New Jersey and New York

Allstate intends to steer away from New Jersey and New York after receiving lower rate increases than it had sought in those states.

Having requested a 29% rate increase in New Jersey, Allstate got approval for “just under 17%,” Rizzo told investors. Another rate increase is pending, but in the meantime, the company expects to continue to reduce its presence in the Garden State.

In New York, Allstate applied for an 18.3% rate increase, but regulators approved a boost of just 14.6%. According to Rizzo, that rate hike is insufficient. Allstate’s future in New York will “[depend] on how that plays out,” he said.

Allstate argues that further rate increases are necessary for it to remain profitable in New York and New Jersey. The company spends almost 20% more than it takes in on claims from those states and California, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. In other coverage areas, the company brings in roughly 4% more than it spends.

Car insurance premiums as a whole shot up 20.3% in 2023, as recorded by the Consumer Price Index. Allstate reports that since the beginning of 2023, its auto premiums have gone up only 11.4%. But with more increases on the way in California, New York and New Jersey, Allstate customers may want to consider shopping around for lower-cost car insurance.

