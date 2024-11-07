Allstate price target raised to $228, named a ‘Top Pick’ at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Allstate (ALL) to $228 from $220 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares and move the stock to the analyst’s “Top Pick” in the group. Allstate will grow auto policy-in-force, or PIF, in 2025, contends the firm. While the firm thinks pricing will decelerate, the competitive environment will still be “relatively favorable,” leading to efficient growth opportunities for Allstate in 2025, the analyst tells investors.

