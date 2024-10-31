Allstate price target raised to $187 from $175 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Allstate (ALL) to $187 from $175 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s operating earnings well above estimates on strong Property-Liability results, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ALL:
- Allstate reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.91, consensus $2.43
- ALL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Allstate price target lowered to $207 from $210 at Goldman Sachs
- Allstate price target raised to $233 from $216 at BofA
- Allstate price target raised to $214 from $205 at BMO Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.