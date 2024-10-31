Allstate price target raised to $187 from $175 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Allstate (ALL) to $187 from $175 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s operating earnings well above estimates on strong Property-Liability results, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

