Allstate estimates October catastrophe losses $286M or $226M, after-tax

The Allstate (ALL) Corporation announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of October of $286M or $226M, after-tax, including $102M , pre-tax, from Hurricane Milton and unfavorable reserve reestimates of $144M, pre-tax, related to Hurricane Helene, primarily in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Total catastrophe losses for October year-to-date were $4.84B or $3.8B, after-tax.

