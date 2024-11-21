News & Insights

Stocks
ALL

Allstate estimates October catastrophe losses $286M or $226M, after-tax

November 21, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Allstate (ALL) Corporation announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of October of $286M or $226M, after-tax, including $102M , pre-tax, from Hurricane Milton and unfavorable reserve reestimates of $144M, pre-tax, related to Hurricane Helene, primarily in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Total catastrophe losses for October year-to-date were $4.84B or $3.8B, after-tax.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.