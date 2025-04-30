ALLSTATE Earnings Results: $ALL Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALLSTATE ($ALL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $3.53 per share, beating estimates of $3.11 by $0.42. The company also reported revenue of $16,801,000,000, beating estimates of $13,974,008,924 by $2,826,991,076.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ALL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ALLSTATE Insider Trading Activity

ALLSTATE insiders have traded $ALL stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J WILSON (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 189,016 shares for an estimated $36,971,716 .

. JESSE E MERTEN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,102 shares for an estimated $7,480,244.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ALLSTATE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 659 institutional investors add shares of ALLSTATE stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.