Allstate Corp's 5.10% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Allstate Corp's 5.10% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: ALL.PRH) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.275), with shares changing hands as low as $22.44 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.76% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ALL.PRH was trading at a 6.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.31% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ALL.PRH shares, versus ALL:

Below is a dividend history chart for ALL.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Allstate Corp's 5.10% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H:

In Tuesday trading, Allstate Corp's 5.10% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: ALL.PRH) is currently off about 3.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALL) are up about 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.