The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Allstate (ALL) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $203.54 in the previous session. Allstate has gained 45.4% since the start of the year compared to the 24.5% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 31.8% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 30, 2024, Allstate reported EPS of $3.91 versus consensus estimate of $2.2 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.88%.

For the current fiscal year, Allstate is expected to post earnings of $16.07 per share on $64.32 billion in revenues. This represents a 1591.58% change in EPS on a 12.06% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $19.14 per share on $68.87 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 19.07% and 7.08%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Allstate may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Allstate has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 49.2X versus its peer group's average of 13.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Allstate currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Allstate meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Allstate shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ALL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ALL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS). AXS has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Limited beat our consensus estimate by 8.40%, and for the current fiscal year, AXS is expected to post earnings of $11.65 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion.

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited have gained 8.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 8.09X and a P/CF of 8.32X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 14% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ALL and AXS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

