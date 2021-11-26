Allstate Corporation (ALL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Allstate Corporation (ALL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.81 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ALL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $114.7, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALL was $114.7, representing a -18.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $140 and a 12.29% increase over the 52 week low of $102.15.

ALL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). ALL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.82. Zacks Investment Research reports ALL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.25%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the all Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 35.18% over the last 100 days. PKW has the highest percent weighting of ALL at 4.22%.

