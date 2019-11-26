Allstate Corporation (ALL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Allstate Corporation (ALL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $110.64, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALL was $110.64, representing a -1.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.77 and a 43.69% increase over the 52 week low of $77.

ALL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). ALL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.94. Zacks Investment Research reports ALL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 24.54%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALL as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PDN with an increase of 3.25% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of ALL at 4.7%.

