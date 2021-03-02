Allstate Corporation (ALL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Allstate Corporation (ALL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.81 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALL was $109.72, representing a -7.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.01 and a 71.09% increase over the 52 week low of $64.13.

ALL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). ALL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.48. Zacks Investment Research reports ALL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.4%, compared to an industry average of 8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALL as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (VTRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 26.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALL at 5.17%.

