Allstate Corporation (ALL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Allstate Corporation (ALL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.81 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $138.02, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALL was $138.02, representing a -1.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $140 and a 62.43% increase over the 52 week low of $84.97.

ALL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). ALL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.29. Zacks Investment Research reports ALL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.48%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALL as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFVA)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFVA with an increase of 26.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALL at 72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.