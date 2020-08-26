Allstate Corporation (ALL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Allstate Corporation (ALL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.77, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALL was $93.77, representing a -25.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.92 and a 46.22% increase over the 52 week low of $64.13.

ALL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). ALL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.35. Zacks Investment Research reports ALL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.55%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALL as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS)

WisdomTree Trust (USMF)

ETF Series Solutions (ACSI)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (MOM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACSI with an increase of 41.49% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of ALL at 5.69%.

