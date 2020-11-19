Allstate Corp. Reports Oct. Estimated Catastrophe Losses - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp. (ALL) reported estimated catastrophe losses for the month of October of $345 million, pre-tax ($273 million, after-tax). The company said the estimated catastrophe losses for the month include the impacts of Hurricane Zeta and Hurricane Delta, which accounted for approximately 85% of current month losses.

The company noted that the catastrophe losses in October comprised 10 events at an estimated cost of $324 million, pre-tax ($256 million, after-tax), plus increased estimated catastrophe losses for prior quarter events.

