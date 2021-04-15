Markets
Allstate Corp. Reports Estimated Catastrophe Losses - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corporation (ALL) reported estimated pre-tax catastrophe losses for the month of March of $252 million, $54 million after-tax and anticipated reinsurance recoveries. Catastrophe losses in March comprised six events at an estimated cost of $208 million, plus increased prior period reserve estimates of $44 million.

For the first quarter, the company estimates catastrophe losses to be $466 million, after-tax. Losses before reinsurance, subrogation recoveries and taxes for the first quarter was $1.67 billion, and was partially offset by $1.08 billion in anticipated reinsurance and subrogation recoveries.

