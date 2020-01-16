Allstate Corp. Reports Estimated Catastrophe Losses - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Allstate Corp. (ALL) reported estimated catastrophe losses for the month of December of $25 million, pre-tax ($20 million, after-tax). This brings the estimated catastrophe losses for the fourth quarter to $295 million, pre-tax ($233 million, after-tax).

Allstate Corp. also noted that its Transformative Growth Plan resulted in a $51 million, pre-tax charge ($40 million, after-tax) in the fourth quarter for impairment of the Esurance trade name intangible asset from the 2011 acquisition. The company noted that this amount will reduce net income but will be excluded from adjusted net income.

