Allstate Corp. Reports Estimated Catastrophe Losses For January Of $276 Mln

(RTTNews) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Thursday estimated catastrophe losses for the month of January 2024 of $276 million or $218 million, after-tax.

Catastrophe losses in January are estimated at $325 million, primarily driven by two events that comprised approximately 80% of the losses, partially offset by favorable reserve reestimates for prior events.

Allstate said it continues to pursue rate increases as we execute the auto insurance profit improvement plan and keep pace with loss cost trends.

