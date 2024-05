(RTTNews) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Thursday estimated catastrophe losses for the month of April 2024 of $494 million or $390 million, after-tax.

Catastrophe losses in April include 11 events estimated at $491 million, with approximately 80% of the losses related to four wind, hail or tornadic events.

