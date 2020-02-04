Markets
Allstate Corp. Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 21%

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp. (ALL) reported fourth-quarter adjusted income per share of $3.13 compared to $1.59, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted net income of $1.02 billion, was above the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower catastrophe losses.

Fourth-quarter consolidated revenues were $11.47 billion, an increase of 21.0 percent from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter. Property-Liability insurance premiums earned increased 5.4%. Net investment income decreased 12.3% in the fourth quarter.

