Markets
ALL

Allstate Corp. Reports Estimated Catastrophe Losses For May Of $777 Mln

June 18, 2025 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Wednesday estimated catastrophe losses for the month of May 2025 of $777 million or $614 million, after-tax.

Catastrophe losses in May include 11 events with approximately 70% of the losses related to three geographically widespread wind and hail events.

Total catastrophe losses for April and May were $1.37 billion or $1.08 billion, after-tax.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.