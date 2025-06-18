Allstate Corp. Reports Estimated Catastrophe Losses For May Of $777 Mln

(RTTNews) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Wednesday estimated catastrophe losses for the month of May 2025 of $777 million or $614 million, after-tax.

Catastrophe losses in May include 11 events with approximately 70% of the losses related to three geographically widespread wind and hail events.

Total catastrophe losses for April and May were $1.37 billion or $1.08 billion, after-tax.

