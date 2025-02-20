News & Insights

Allstate Corp. Reports Estimated Catastrophe Losses For January Of $1.08 Bln

February 20, 2025 — 09:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Thursday estimated catastrophe losses for the month of January 2025 of $1.08 billion or $849 million, after-tax.

Catastrophe losses in January included approximately $1.07 billion related to the California wildfires from three events.

The California wildfire event estimate includes reinsurance reinstatement premiums, an estimated California FAIR Plan assessment and is net of estimated reinsurance recoveries of $1.40 billion.

