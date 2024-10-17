News & Insights

Markets
ALL

Allstate Corp. Reports Estimated Catastrophe Losses Of $889 Mln For September

October 17, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Thursday estimated catastrophe losses of $889 million or $702 million, after-tax, for the month of September 2024. This includes $630 million, pre-tax, related to Hurricane Helene.

The company reported that total catastrophe losses for the third quarter were $1.70 billion or $1.35 billion, after-tax. During the third quarter, the Company performed its annual run-off property-liability reserve review, which resulted in unfavorable reserve reestimates totaling $58 million or $46 million, after-tax.

Total catastrophe losses for September year-to-date were $4.55 billion or $3.60 billion, after-tax.

Allstate said its rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance resulted in a premium impact of 2.9% in the third quarter and 6.3% year-to-date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.