The Allstate Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):

Earnings: $1.161 billion in Q3 vs. -$41 million in the same period last year. EPS: $4.33 in Q3 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.048 billion or $3.91 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.43 per share Revenue: $16.627 billion in Q3 vs. $14.497 billion in the same period last year.

