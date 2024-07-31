The Allstate Corp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):

Earnings: $301 million in Q2 vs. -$1389 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.13 in Q2 vs. -$5.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $429 million or $1.61 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.37 per share Revenue: $15.714 billion in Q2 vs. $13.979 billion in the same period last year.

