Allstate Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALL

In trading on Friday, shares of Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.52, changing hands as high as $119.00 per share. Allstate Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALL's low point in its 52 week range is $100.573 per share, with $142.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.91. The ALL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

