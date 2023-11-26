Allstate Corp (ALL) Price Target Increased by 6.94% to 143.62

The average one-year price target for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has been revised to 143.62 / share. This is an increase of 6.94% from the prior estimate of 134.30 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.06 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.13% from the latest reported closing price of 136.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corp. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 227,937K shares. The put/call ratio of ALL is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,218K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,150K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,048K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,171K shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 20.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,260K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,137K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,927K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,755K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,725K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,673K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Allstate Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan 'You're in Good Hands with Allstate.'

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.