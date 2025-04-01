Allstate Completes $2 Bln Sale Of Employer Voluntary Benefits Business

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Tuesday has finalized the sale of its Employer Voluntary Benefits business to StanCorp Financial Group, Inc. - The Standard for $2.0 billion.

Alongside the planned sale of its Group Health business, Allstate expects to generate a total of $3.25 billion in proceeds in 2025. The company aims to strengthen its position in the personal property-liability market and expand protection services.

The sale resulted in a financial book gain of approximately $625 million, with proceeds supporting Allstate's disciplined capital management, including its share repurchase program.

ALL is currently trading at $209.79 or 1.31% higher on the NYSE.

