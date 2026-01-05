Allstate Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ALL

In trading on Monday, shares of Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $202.29, changing hands as low as $201.31 per share. Allstate Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALL's low point in its 52 week range is $176.0001 per share, with $215.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $202.58. The ALL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

