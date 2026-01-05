Allstate Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ALL

Looking at the chart above, ALL's low point in its 52 week range is $176.0001 per share, with $215.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $202.58. The ALL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: DAN Dividend Growth Rate
Institutional Holders of HJLI
Institutional Holders of DWAS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.