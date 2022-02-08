Allstate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.43, changing hands as high as $126.99 per share. Allstate Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALL's low point in its 52 week range is $102.5454 per share, with $140 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.94. The ALL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

