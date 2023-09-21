News & Insights

Allstate Announces August Catastrophe Losses Of $435 Mln

September 21, 2023 — 08:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of August of $435 mln, after-tax.

The August catastrophe losses include 18 events estimated at $641 million, with about half of the losses related to the Maui wildfire, partially offset by favorable reserve reestimates for prior events.

During the month of August, the Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases of 7.0% across 5 locations, resulting in total brand premium impact of 0.2%.

Total catastrophe losses for July and August were $864 million, pre-tax.

