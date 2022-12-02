Allstate (ALL) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Allstate (ALL). Shares have added about 6.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Allstate due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Allstate Incurs Q3 Loss Due to Weak Underwriting Results

Allstate incurred a third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of $1.56 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.57. ALL reported earnings of 73 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly results were dampened by softer underwriting results, a decline in equity valuation, lower net investment income, and elevated costs and expenses.

Operating revenues improved 8.1% year over year to $13,375 million and beat our estimate of $12,227.6 million. Revenue growth came on the back of 9.8% year-over-year growth in earned premiums within its Property-Liability business. Earned premiums were aided by better average premiums in auto and home insurance business coupled with higher Protection Services revenues.

Q3 Operations

Total costs and expenses of $14,128 million escalated 15.3% year over year in the third quarter and came above our estimate of $12,983.3 million. The increase was due to higher property and casualty (P&C) insurance claims and claims expenses, and amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and interest expenses.



Allstate incurred a pretax loss of $920 million against pretax income of $226 million in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate suggests a pretax loss of $918.1 million.

Total policies in force came in at 185 million as of Sep 30, 2022, slipping 3.6% year over year.



Net investment income dropped 9.7% year over year to $690 million, mainly due to a 23.3% decline in performance-based investment income. Yet, market-based investment income rose 14.2% year over year in the quarter under review.



Allstate incurred catastrophe losses of $763 million in the quarter under review, which plunged 39.9% year over year.



Book value per common share came in at $58.35 as of Sep 30, 2022, down 31% year over year.



Adjusted net income return on equity in the trailing 12-month period deteriorated 1,690 basis points (bps) year over year to 4.3%.

Segmental Performances

Property-Liability insurance premiums improved 9.8% year over year to $11,157 million. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,029 million.



The segment recorded an underwriting loss of $1,292 million in the third quarter, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $534 million. The underlying combined ratio of 96.4% deteriorated 600 bps year over year.



Protection Services' revenues amounted to $640 million, which grew 7.2% year over year in the quarter under review. Strength in Allstate Protection Plans and Allstate Dealer Services contributed to the sound segmental performance. Adjusted net income of $35 million dropped 10% year over year. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $38.2 million but outpaced our estimate of $27.4 million.



Allstate Health and Benefits’ total premium and contract charges inched up 0.7% year over year to $463 million. Growth came on the back of a rise in group health and employer voluntary benefits. The reported figure fell short of the consensus mark of $468 million. Adjusted net income of $54 million soared 63.6% year over year in the quarter under review and missed our estimate of $66.4 million.

Financial Update (as of Sep 30, 2022)

Allstate exited the third quarter with a cash balance of $786 million, up 3% from the 2021-end level. Total assets of $97.7 billion slid 1.8% from the figure at the end of 2021.

Long-term debt amounted to $7,967 million, marginally down from $7,976 million at 2021 end. Total shareholders’ equity of $17,673 million declined 29.8% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2021.

Capital Deployment

Allstate rewarded its shareholders with $897 million in the form of share buybacks of $665 million and dividends worth $232 million. ALL has $1.2 billion left under its $5-billion buyback authorization.

Outlook

Management remains optimistic about the broad rate increases within ALL’s auto insurance business next year.



The $5 billon-share repurchase program is expected to be exhausted post the first quarter of 2023.

