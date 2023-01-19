Allstate (ALL) Unveils Preliminary Fourth-Quarter Estimates

The Allstate Corporation ALL recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 estimates. Simultaneously, the insurer also disclosed full-year estimates for some of its metrics.

Sound Premium Growth

Premiums written within the Property-Liability business of ALL are expected to increase 11.4% year over year to $11.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The growth came on the back of improved average auto and home insurance premiums.

Auto premiums written are estimated at $7.8 billion, up 13.3% year over year, thanks to growing Allstate brand average premiums.

ALL has been steadily pursuing auto rate hikes in the second half of 2022 as a response to mitigate headwinds arising from elevated loss costs. In fact, rate increases implemented last year are estimated to increase annualized written premiums by around 16.9%.

With sound growth in premiums (the most significant contributor to an insurer’s top line), Allstate's revenues might receive an impetus in the fourth quarter.

Catastrophe Losses Hurting ALL’s Underwriting Results

Allstate is expected to incur pre-tax catastrophe losses of $779 million in the fourth quarter. Catastrophe losses in the month of December ($593 million, pre-tax) contributed a massive chunk to the quarter’s figure. Costs arising from Winter Storm Elliott made up for around 80% of December’s estimated catastrophe losses.

Needless to say, the incidence of catastrophe losses dampens an insurer’s underwriting results and combined ratio. Within the Property-Liability business, the combined ratio of ALL in the fourth quarter and full year 2022 is projected at 109.1% and 106.6%, respectively.



Along with inflicting damage to underwriting results, significant catastrophe losses can also hamper the bottom-line results of Allstate. In the fourth quarter of 2022, ALL anticipates net loss in the range of $285 million and $335 million, while the adjusted net loss is expected within $335-$385 million.

Investment Income Estimate and Capital Deployment Update

In the fourth quarter, net investment income is likely to be $557 million, which is expected to comprise $147 million of performance-based investment income. Management estimates the share buyback program to be concluded by the end of September 2023.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of Allstate have rallied 10.8% in a year compared with the industry’s 3% growth.



ALL currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

