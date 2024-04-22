Allstate (ALL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Allstate (ALL) closed at $175.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.87% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had gained 4.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 5.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Allstate in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.82, marking a 393.85% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.29 billion, up 11% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.44 per share and a revenue of $63.13 billion, signifying shifts of +1314.74% and +10%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Allstate. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.57% higher. Allstate is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Allstate is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.87. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.2.

Investors should also note that ALL has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

