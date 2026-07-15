Allstate (ALL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Allstate (ALL) was down 4.34% at $239.48. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had gained 12.22% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Allstate in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.92, signifying a 17.17% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.73 billion, up 5.66% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $29.99 per share and revenue of $71.42 billion, indicating changes of -13.9% and +5.26%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Allstate. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.89% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Allstate is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Allstate's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.85, which means Allstate is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that ALL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.44. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 3 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.