Allstate (ALL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Allstate (ALL) ending at $184.66, denoting a -0.32% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.22%.

The the stock of insurer has fallen by 5.25% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Allstate in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Allstate to post earnings of $6.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.53%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.71 billion, reflecting a 12.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allstate should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.13% downward. Currently, Allstate is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Allstate currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.52, so one might conclude that Allstate is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ALL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ALL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 140, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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