Allstate (ALL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Allstate (ALL) was down 2.71% at $215.02. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurer had gained 3.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Allstate in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.66, marking a 21.55% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.72 billion, reflecting a 5.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $29.43 per share and a revenue of $71.4 billion, representing changes of -15.5% and +5.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allstate should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.98% upward. Allstate is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Allstate is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.8.

Meanwhile, ALL's PEG ratio is currently 0.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 2.38 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.