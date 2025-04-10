Allstate (ALL) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

Allstate (ALL) closed the latest trading day at $190.79, indicating a -1.15% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 4.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had lost 2.65% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Allstate in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.01, signifying a 21.83% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.13 billion, up 11.04% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $18.65 per share and revenue of $69.39 billion, indicating changes of +1.8% and +7.87%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allstate should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% upward. Allstate presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Allstate is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.82. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.99 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ALL currently has a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

